The 2022 edition of the annual Christmas ornament by the Downtown Bettendorf Business Women will be on sale beginning Friday, Nov. 4, in select businesses.

The ornament features a miniature print of an original Brad Bisbey painting of the new I-74 bridge.

Only 300 ornaments are available in this latest in a series featuring the I-74 bridge, according to a Wednesday release. This is the second year the new bridge has been spotlighted. All proceeds from the sale of the $15 ornaments will go to holiday projects benefiting families in need in Bettendorf, and to two scholarships for female students at Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley high schools.

The ornaments are available at the following businesses, during their regular business hours:

Concept Bath, 2203 Grant St.

Frymoyer Stone Fabrication & Supply, 205 S. 35 th St.

St. K&K Hardware, 1818 Grant St.

Tango Salon, 836 State St.

WITHIN Interior Design Studio, 1733 State St.

Cash or checks only will be accepted for payment. Checks should be made out to DBBW. Ornaments from past years, in limited quantities, are available as well.