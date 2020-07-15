Sales of shirts to benefit family of Bettendorf teen Tyler Hurd

Images of a t-shirt that is for sale to benefit the family of Tyler Hurd, a Bettendorf teen who recently passed away unexpectedly in his sleep.

A fellow Bettendorf High School student has organized a shirt sale to benefit the family of Tyler Hurd who recently passed away unexpectedly in his sleep.

Patrick Mooney has organized the sale in memory to his friend who was an active and dedicated member of the Bettendorf Community, including participating in sports, church activities, and playing musical instruments.

The Hurd family is creating a memorial scholarship fund to carry on Tyler’s memory

All the proceeds of the sale of the shirts will go to the Hurd family.

Shirts can be purchased at this website.