Salon Envy reopens in Davenport with precautions in place

Businesses across Iowa are starting to re-open today, with some limitations,

Salons and barbershops are among them.

They made changes that look and feel different.

Salon Envy in Davenport spent the last several days implementing new procedures to keep customers, and employees as safe as possible.

Managers say it feels good to be back at the salon.

“We are thrilled we are beyond excited,” says Manager, Mary Francis.

That”s how Francis fells after reopening the salon for the first time in 8 weeks. She says the salon is going over and beyond to keep everyone healthy.

Francis says, “With our type of position it’s hard to socially distance. So if you can see in the back we put liners in between stations that can not be 6 feet apart. We are wearing face masks on top of that. We’re asking our guest to wear face masks. As soon as you enter our salon we ask you to fill out just a brief questionnaire. We take your temperature with a non contact thermometer.”

Other precautions include sanitizing stations and tools between each client, and having people wait outside in their vehicles as they are by appointment only.

With clients going weeks without haircuts, it’s safe to say they are happy to be able to have some sense of normalcy, at least that’s the case for client Larry Kelly.

“They’re actually standing behind me or on my side anyhow you know. We still have to be safe until all this blows over and everything. It has just been a long road and I think we are all ready to get back to normal one day,” says Kelly.

The salon is limiting hours.

They are also by appointment only, and while stylists are sanitizing stations clients are asked to stay in their vehicle until the stylist calls to let them know they are ready.