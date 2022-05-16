The Rock Island Arsenal and City of Davenport are celebrating our area’s rich military history!

Military Appreciation Week is May 15-21, and the Downtown Davenport Partnership and City of Davenport are featuring businesses offering specials to active members of the military, veterans and their families:

🎖️ CitiBus – free rides

🎖️ Emeis, Duck Creek and Red Hawk golf courses – free green fees

🎖️ Figge Art Museum, 225 West 2nd Street – free admission to all active U.S. armed forces and their families (offered all year)

🎖️ Putnam Museum, 1717 West 12th Street – Blue Star Museum season starting Military Appreciation Week. Memorial Day through Labor Day all active duty military or military employees with a valid military ID and up to five family members receive free general admission to the Museum and Science Center.

🎖️ Allied Barber Supply, 224 West 3rd Street – 10% off with military ID (offered all year)

🎖️ Crafted QC, 221 East 2nd Street – 20% off with military ID

🎖️ Mac’s Tavern, 316 West 3rd Street – Free domestic bottle or well drink with the purchase of an entree

🎖️ Stardog Art Gallery, 114 West 3rd Street – 40% off all art with military ID

🎖️ Theo & Co., 219 East 2nd Street – 10% off with military ID (offered all year)

🎖️ The Vault Beauty Lounge & Urban Retreat, 229 Brady Street – $10 off any nail service and $25 off a 90-minute massage with military ID

🎖️ Unimpaired, 246 West 3rd Street – 10% off food and 25% off drinks with military ID

Are you aware of specials for members of the military? Submit it here.

The Rock Island Arsenal invites you to kick off the Arsenal’s 160th Anniversary and Armed Forces Day Saturday, May 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Participate in the America Kid’s Run, mascot races, and the Run the Rock 5K & 10K race. Then, stick around for military equipment displays, watercraft, armed forces recruiters, history of the Arsenal displays, kid’s zone with a petting zoo, food trucks, festival pavilion with local favorite beverages, spring bazaar, music from Cody Road Live and much more. To register for any of the athletic events, click here.