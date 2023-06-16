We are honored to introduce you to a first responder, one who has dedicated over 50 years of his life as a paramedic to the Mount Carroll ambulance service.

Denny Asay was chosen as the winner of Fox 18 and SERVPRO’s Salute to First Responders.

Fox 18’s Linsey Tobin was there to surprise Denny and show our appreciation for his commitment to his community.

Asay has spent more than 50 years as a first responder in Mount Carroll.

“It means everything to respond to calls, to help people, and see differences,” Asay said.

Richard Fuller nominated Asay for the award.

“I know he considers us to be a team, we think of ourselves as a family and all I can say is it takes somebody to lead the team and that’s what Denny’s done over the years,” Fuller said.

“I think Denny exemplifies all the very best of the peoples in the community,” Pat Fuller said. In small towns, people get to know one another pretty well. Unfortunately, that means we know who we’re taking care of and that can be very difficult.”

Even if it’s one of their own. Denny saved on paramedic’s father inspiring her.

“I would just like to thank Denny, too, for what he does for us, and if it wasn’t for Denny I probably wouldn’t be where I’m at today,” Gina Hale said. “He’s always willing to help anybody and everybody and thank you, you deserve this.”

Denny’s compassion and purpose is truly felt throughout his community.

“We had a call one time where he intercepted one of the parents that was on the way to an accident scene just because he recognized them,” Richard Fuller said. “And caught them before they got there and kind of let them know what was going on, that’s the type of compassion that he shows.”

“There’s no better feeling than to see somebody walking down the street that you helped that probably wouldn’t be here if our service wouldn’t have been present to take care of them,” Asay said.

Ken Rohwedder of SERVPRO presented the check to Asay.

“On behalf of SERVPRO, we appreciate you more than you can imagine, because your service has helped way, way many people that needed you.”

“It’s very humbling,” Asay said. “I don’t like to be in the limelight. I’d rather be behind those guys and just helping them and supporting them with whatever they need.”

Being around Denny for five minutes just makes you want to be a better human. If you have a first responder you would like to nominate, go to ourquadcities.com today.