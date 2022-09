Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker spoke with supporters during the Salute to Labor 53rd Annual Labor Day Picnic held at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds in East Moline.

Pritzker was among the Democratic candidates for office who attended the picnic to meet members of the public and hear their concerns about issues in the region.