Saluting Branches: maintaining the beauty of soldiers’ final resting place

Work is being done to honor the service to the country one branch at a time.

Buzzing filled the area around the Rock Island National Cemetery Wednesday.

Arborists with chain saws and trimmers pruned and removed trees on the barrial grounds.

It’s part of a day of service at national cemeteries and veterans homes around the country known as Saluting Branches.

For the fifth year, thousands of employees with tree service crews area spreading to nearly 70 national cemeteries.

It’s to maintain the dignity of the final resting place for troops and beauty for those who come to visit.

Tree Savers manager and Rock Island National Cemetery Saluting Branches organizer Charles Goodrich said, “These cemeteries are so beautiful and they’re preserved, and it’s really a shrine that we can take care of here.”

Somber is this hallowed ground.

Goodrich said, “A lot of family members that are buried out here, so for me, I take it personally.”

In this final resting place, a roar breaking through the normal silence.

Lance Pridemore, the Rock Island National Cemetery Director, said, “Awe-inspiring, it’s really neat to see these people in this day and age to still come out and want to give their support.”

Charles Goodrich is leading up tree services and arborists from the Quad Cities, to Rockford, Dubuque and Iowa City areas volunteering on these grounds with a service to those who serve.

Goodrich said, “Catch up on work that might be put off because of funding or things that are just not high up on the priority list.”

Ashley Whittlesey and her crew are in past the main entrance, removing a tree grown just inches for a headstone.

Country Arborists Manager Ashley Whittlesey said, “Take care of you know, the cemetery and the veterans since they’ve done so much for us.”

This is her first time taking part in the Saluting Branches day.

Whittlesey said, “Everybody just really cares about the grounds and everything about it. It’s really neat. It’s like family.”

The work is to keep old branches and trees from falling and disrupting this tranquility and keeping others standing for a long time to come.

Pridemore said, “It’s close to a 200-year-old oak tree [crews are working on] and for them to be able to come in here and that just adds to the life of the trees that we have here.”

While maintaining the strong roots watching over this place of respect and honor.

Pridemore said, “They [the trees] add character to the cemetery.”

In addition to crews volunteering their time and skills, they also volunteer their equipment.

Staff at the cemetery told Local 4 News that is what really makes this day meaningful because they don’t often have the tools and resources to complete this work.

For many of the volunteers, this has become a yearly tradition.