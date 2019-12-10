Salvation Army behind schedule on holiday donations

Its a familiar sight for a lot people.



“Salvation Army has traditionally had their kettle stands out at Christmas time,” said Salvation Army Quad Cities Coordinator Scott Shelbourn. “I can’t think of a Christmas movie I’ve ever seen that hasn’t had a salvation army kettle in the background. Its part of our culture, but more than that its a great way to give back to the community.”

Which is what the Salvation army does year round.

But it’s been tough this year.



“Our overall goal for the Quad Cities is 825,000 dollars. We’re not on track to meet that goal,” said Shelbourn. “That’s probably not gonna be possible this year without people really stepping up in the different ways they can donate financially.”

And there are people out there who are.

Jay Schissel volunteers for 6 hours a week, in rain or shine.



“It just makes me feel good knowing I’m helping out a little bit,” said Jay Schissel. “And I know that most of the contributions for the Salvation army go to the people you want help. its not all administrative fees like some charitable organizations are. its going out to help the people you want to help.”

And as you can probably hear, he’s doing a very important job, ringing the bell.



“That bell ringing component is about 50 percent of the 825,000 dollars,” said Shelbourn.

It’s on pace to hit about $600,000 right now.

And it can still serve the community with that.

But officials have seen what can happen when the organization fall short.



“This year September, October we had to cut back on how we were doing some of those services because we’re just running out of funds until the Christmas fundraising season started,” said Shelbourn. “So it does mean we have to make some adjustments. We don’t stop serving people. We just change how we are serving people.”

And so even if they don’t hit they’re goal, you’ll still see the salvation army out there helping people.