Salvation Army needs cleaning supplies for flood cleanup

Their top requests are for garbage bags, disposable gloves and masks

More than 10,000 items have gone out to flood survivors, but the Salvation Army says it still needs donations.

Thousands of people gave food, water and clothes to the salvation army during the flood. Now there’s another need in the community: cleaning supplies.

“They come in the door and they go out the door almost immediately,” said Salvation Army Major Scott Shelbourn. “Now they’re really in the mode of getting the muck out of the homes.”

They need garbage bags, disposable gloves and masks.

“A lot of people have mold building up in their homes,” Shelbourn said.

Shelbourn said he’s happy to hear some stories of life returning to normal. One man told him he had to leave his dog with family for two months.

“His big joy of that week was he was getting his house close enough to be ready that his dog could come home,” Shelbourn said.

However, many flood victims still have a long road to recovery.

“The Red Cross is still out doing damage assessments because they’re just able with FEMA to be able to get back into these properties and really do a complete assessment,” Shelbourn said. “It’s going to be many, many weeks and months of a lot of recovery for a lot of people.”

People can drop off and pick up supplies at the Salvation Army Corps locations at 3400 W. Central Park Ave. in Davenport, and 2200 5th Ave. in Moline. Locations are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shelbourn said people can also donate money, which they are using to buy dehumidifiers for flood victims.