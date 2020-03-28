Salvation Army of QC adapting to coronavirus challenges

The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities is committed to its mission of “Doing the most good” even in these challenging times during the COVID-19 pandemic. That means adapting its services to help those in need throughout the Quad Cities.

The Salvation Army is collaborating with other agencies to provide the following much needed services:

Food pantry at the Salvation Army Quad Cities Family Services located at 100 Kirkwood Boulevard in Davenport, every Wednesday from 9am-4pm until further notice.

Food Shelter at the Heritage Temple Corps located at 2200 5th Avenue in Moline, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am-3pm.

The Salvation Army Family Store Donation Center continues to collect donations. The location at 4001 Brady Street in Davenport is working on reduced hours, 10am-6pm, Monday through Saturday.

Salvation Army locations are continuing to be drop off locations for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplies for emergency and medical personnel. Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army Quad Cities Family Services at 100 Kirkwood Boulevard in Davenport or the Salvation Army Heritage Temple Corps at 2200 5th Avenue in Moline.

The two Quad Cities Salvation Army Corps are holding a combined church service each Sunday at 11am through a Facebook live stream.

The best ways to stay up to date on any future changes with the Salvation Army and ask any questions is to visit the Salvation Army of the Quad Cities website or their Facebook page.