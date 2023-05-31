The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities Area is helping those affected by the collapse of The Davenport apartment building on Sunday.

The group’s main food pantry at 100 Kirkwood Boulevard in Davenport is open so displaced people can pick up clothing, food and hygiene items as well as clothing vouchers. Residents who need assistance finding a place to stay should call (563) 324-4808 and staff members will provide help.

The Salvation Army is part of a multi-agency relief center organized by the Red Cross that will be held at the Davenport YMCA, 630 E. Fourth Street on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Multiple social services agencies and governmental agencies from around the area will be on hand to help residents find assistance from a wide variety of organizations in one place.

The Salvation Army is also taking donations to support its ongoing relief efforts. Donations of furniture and other household items (except mattresses) can be dropped off at The Salvation Army facility at 4001 N. Brady Street in Davenport.

