Donations to the Salvation Army’s famous red kettles will be worth more this weekend, due to the generosity of a local business.

The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities is getting ready to wrap up its 2023 Red Kettle Campaign. Donations to the red kettle will be matched thanks to a challenge from Von Maur. From Thursday, December 21 through Saturday, December 23, every amount placed in the bucket will be doubled by Von Maur, up to $20,000.

These donations to the red kettles are vital for The Salvation Army to carry out its mission of serving those in need, both during the holiday season and year-round – Love Beyond Christmas.

“2023 has been a very difficult year for those in need in our community. Housing, groceries, and other essential items’ costs have all increased to the point that The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities is serving more people than last year,” said Major Robert Doliber, Quad Cities Coordinator. “On any given night, we are providing shelter and other housing support to over 300 individuals, including 200 children. Yet our kettle donations are lagging last year by 15% and we are quite concerned that we will reach our goal and be able to meet these needs,” Doliber said. “We are very grateful for the generous match from Von Maur.”

All donations stay in the Quad Cities area and go toward helping those most in need in the community. Click here or here to donate to a “virtual kettle.”