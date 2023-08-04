Some schools around the QCA are already back in session, and the rest will return very shortly, but for many Quad-City families they’re faced with the very real challenge of getting school supplies for their students,

The Salvation Army wants your help ensuring every student has the supplies they need to head back to class.

The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities, Walmart, and Neckers Jewelers are teaming up for the Stuff the Bus Campaign August 4-6. You can donate school supplies at any of the four Quad Cities Walmart stores and Neckers Jewelers.

“Our children are our future, and this collaboration with Walmart and Neckers is an opportunity to provide our youth with supplies needed to be successful during the school year,” Major Robert Doliber, Quad Cities Coordinator for The Salvation Army, said.

For a list of requested school supplies, click here.