Salvation Army’s ‘Giving Tuesday’ moved up to help pandemic relief

The Salvation Army moved up its ‘Giving Tuesday’ to help people affected by the pandemic. The donation day usually happens in November, but this year it’s happening Tuesday, May 5th.

Donated items will be wiped down before being delivered to anyone in need. A staff member for the Salvation Army says they’ve helped 60% more people in March and April than last year during that time.

“Every $1,000 we get shelters a family for thirty days and every $100 feeds a family for a couple weeks,” says Salvation Army QC Coordinator Major Scott Shelbourn. “Those kinds of donations go directly in to buying food or sheltering families and so the more donations we have the more people we can serve.”

If you’re interested in donating, you can find more information here.