It’s not October yet, but that doesn’t stop Muscatine from planning its Pearl City “Oktobrewfest,” to be held Saturday, Sept. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Riverside Park, 101 W. Mississippi Drive.

Expect mouth-puckering sour beers, hop bombs, barrel-aged brews, and a wide range of other cool libations that make this the best use of your last Saturday in September. Over 15 breweries will be pouring from 1-4 p.m. (noon if you’re a VIP).

Ticket options are VIP Ticket (get in the gate at noon (receive a T-shirt, tasting glass, lanyard and pretzel necklace) or General Admission (gate entrance at 1 p.m. and a free tasting glass).

Prices are $30 and $50, and tickets are available HERE.