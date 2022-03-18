On Saturday, March 19, 2022, enjoy a “Taste of LeClaire” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Receive free food and/or beverage samples or discounted specials from various shops, restaurants, and bars. (Participants and offerings subject to change without notice.) They will provide “sample-size” servings or discounted specials while supplies last. You must be 21 and older to enjoy alcoholic beverages.

Participating businesses include:

LeClaire Olive Oil & Canning Co. – Olive oil and balsamic vinegar, spreads, and dip tasting. Also, jam and salsa.

Rising Tide Boutique – popcorn.

The Shameless Chocoholic – assorted chocolates.

What BBQ & Bar – sweet tea and fair lemonade samples along with coleslaw and corn maque choux. Also, Cake Fantasies from Clinton will be handing out cake pops and Wilson Orchard will be sampling their hard cider.

Aunt Hattie’s Fanciful Emporium – something fun!

Wide River Winery Tasting Room – sample their amaretto cheesecake with So Sue Me Sue wine

Cody Road Coffee – Buffalo Bill butterscotch latte and Leprechaun Bait.

Grasshoppers Gift Shop – wine and beer bread samples.

Bela – Bread and soup samples.

Razzleberries Fine Gifts – TBD

Mississippi River Distilling Company – offering a $10 Tap Cocktail Flight with $5 off a “take-home” Cocktail, if you like something you sampled. Enjoy their St. Patrick’s Cocktail for $7.

ALSO at Mississippi River Distilling Company, The Crane & Pelican Cafe will have samples of their delicious Lobster Bisque.

Green Tree Brewery – Two 1 oz. samples of craft beer on the patio.

Riverview Roadhouse – TBD

Mississippi Cottage Antiques – offering the Neiman Marcus $250 cookie.

For more information on LeClaire, go to visitleclaire.com.