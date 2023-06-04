Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg has new faces coming to their staff this fall, including a new vice president and associate deans.

The Board of Trustees appointed Autumn Scott as its new vice president for the 2023-24 academic year during its meeting Thursday at the main campus in Galesburg. Scott is currently the college’s associate vice president for academic and student planning and was appointed as vice president of student development starting July 1. Scott is assuming many of the responsibilities of outgoing Vice President of Student Services Steve Norton, who is June 30. Scott began at Sandburg in 2012 as director of TRIO of Student Support Services while a doctoral student at the University of North Dakota. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Monmouth College and a master’s in student counseling and personnel services from Western Illinois University.

The Board also approved the appointment of James Hutchings (Humanities and Fine Arts), Lara Roemer (Social and Business Sciences) and Krista Winters (Math and Natural Sciences) as associate deans of their departments for the next school year.

The Board’s next scheduled meeting is June 29 at 7 p.m. on the main campus, 2400 Tom L. Wilson Boulevard in Galesburg.