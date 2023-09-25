Carl Sandburg College Foundation and Sandburg’s College of Nursing on Friday announced they have exceeded their goal in the 100 Extraordinary Women campaign.

The campaign, which launched in March, sought to raise $100,000 through a minimum of 100 donations or pledges of $1,000. Through the generosity of alumni and community members, employees and current students, Sandburg has now reached 104% of that goal, the Friday release said. Money raised through the campaign will go to support nursing student success.

“The successful completion of the 100 Extraordinary Women campaign is a testament to the strong support in our community for our nursing graduates,” Sandburg president Dr. Seamus Reilly said. “This campaign celebrates current and former students in our nursing programs and provides funding for the next generation of nurses in our district. Carl Sandburg College is grateful to our donors for their incredible generosity.”

A recognition event for participating donors will take place from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday., Sept. 24 in the Student Center on Sandburg’s Galesburg campus.

A rendering of the planned Carl Sandburg College Science and Technology Center, to open in fall 2024.

Additionally, the name of every donor or every woman honored as part of the 100 Extraordinary Women campaign will be permanently listed in the College of Nursing as part of Sandburg’s new Science and Technology Center, which is scheduled to open for the 2024 fall semester.

“We are so incredibly thankful to all of these donors for their commitment to Sandburg students and their appreciation for the roles nurses play in our lives,” said Dr. Emily Schaeffer, dean of nursing professions. “Campaigns like this are truly impactful. This will help students change their lives and their families’ lives, possibly for decades to come.”

Proceeds from the campaign help remove educational barriers for students such as daycare costs and availability, reliable transportation and fuel prices. They also relieve the financial hardship related to the inability for students to work many hours during the program as well as the initial textbook costs and fees for stethoscopes, uniforms and clinical supplies. Commitments also assist with end-of-program costs such as board fees and fingerprinting.

“The donations and support we’ve gained from nursing alumni, area citizens, district-wide leaders and Sandburg employees and trustees, coupled with increased funds from our Sandburg Foundation, has enabled us to allocate $30,000 per year over the next five years in nursing success grants,” said Eric Johnson, chief advancement officer for the Sandburg Foundation.

“This will help impact nearly 75% of our nursing professions students,” he said. “Prior to this initiative, the amounts awarded in the last five years ranged from $3,000-$9,770, assisting less than 25% of our nursing professions students. Just since the start of the current semester, our Sandburg Foundation has already awarded $16,000 to 32 nursing professions students, in $500 awards through our nursing success grants.”

While the 100 Extraordinary Women campaign goal has been met, you can still join the initiative or give in honor of an extraordinary woman by visiting the website HERE.

Donors can make their payment in one amount, donate annually or make bimonthly gifts. Individuals may also group together to share their pledge, and anyone may give in honor or in memory of a special woman.

The 100 Extraordinary Women campaign is a nationwide effort — an online fundraising platform for nonprofits, offering an easy and effective way to raise significant funds among women.