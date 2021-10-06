Sandburg College features “Walking the Line” art exibit

An exhibit featuring the works of artists Preston Jackson and William Butler opens Friday at Carl Sandburg College.

A native of Decatur and professor emeritus of sculpture at the School of the Art Institute in Chicago, Preston Jackson has been called “one of the greatest Black artists of our time.” Jackson specializes in bronze steel sculpture and painting, and he founded the Contemporary Art Center of Peoria, where Butler has served as its executive director since 2003. Jackson and Butler first featured this exhibit, “Walking the Line,” as part of the Contemporary Art Center’s 25th anniversary last year.

William Butler, who paints with acrylic using brushes and paint rollers on pieces of board, paper and canvas, has had his work showcased in Illinois, New York and Toronto. He has pieces included in the collections at Eastern Illinois University and Western Illinois University.

Faculty and students in the Carl Sandburg College art program install pieces for Preston Jackson and William Butler’s show “Walking the Line,” which is on display in the Lonnie Eugene Stewart Art Gallery through Nov. 11. An opening reception for the show will take place from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 8. (BILL GAITHER/Carl Sandburg College)

An opening reception for “Walking the Line” is Friday, October 8, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Carl Sandburg College, located at 2400 Tom L. Wilson Boulevard in Galesburg. Both the show and reception are free and open to the public. Attendees are required to wear a mask and fill out a brief health screening.

The exhibit will be on display through November 11. For more information, click here.