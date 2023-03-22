The Galesburg-based Carl Sandburg College Foundation and Sandburg’s College of Nursing want to spotlight difference makers as they have joined the national initiative 100 Extraordinary Women, engaging women to pledge their support toward nursing student success and the school’s new Science and Technology Center.

The Sandburg Foundation is seeking a minimum of 100 women to each donate or pledge $1,000 over five years ($200 per year or $16.67 per month). Donors can make their payment in one amount, donate annually or make bimonthly gifts by credit card on the 100 Extraordinary Women website HERE.

100 Extraordinary Women is an online fundraising platform for nonprofits, offering an easy and effective way to raise significant funds among women.

Individuals may also group together to share their pledge, and anyone may give in honor or in memory of a special woman.

These donations will help remove educational barriers such as daycare costs and availability, reliable transportation and fuel prices, according to a college release Wednesday. They also will relieve the financial hardship related to the inability for students to work many hours during the program as well as the initial textbook costs and fees for stethoscopes, uniforms and clinical supplies.

Commitments also will help with end-of-program costs like board fees and fingerprinting. Throughout the campaign, Sandburg will also celebrate how nursing education at the college has evolved through its first 56 years to meet changing health care needs.

A rendering of the Galesburg college’s new Science and Technology Center.

In the coming months, Sandburg will break ground on a new multimillion-dollar Science and Technology Center that will serve as the centerpiece of its main campus in Galesburg. The new building is the main part of a $30-million campus construction project.

The building will house all health professions and include a simulation lab, skills labs and collaborative classroom settings that can provide up-to-date workforce learning. This environment will offer an area for both hands-on and theory learning to assist students in developing skills necessary for today’s fast-paced healthcare environment, making it a one-stop shop for nursing students, the college release said.

Carl Sandburg College plans to complete the new facility in summer 2024.

Construction is estimated to be completed in time for the 2024 fall semester. The name of every donor or every woman honored as part of the 100 Extraordinary Women campaign will be permanently listed in the College of Nursing as part of the new Science and Technology Center. To celebrate the power of this initiative, donors will be invited to take part in a celebration event this fall to recognize each participant.

To join the initiative or to give in honor of an extraordinary woman, visit bit.ly/sandburg100. For questions, more information or to donate, contact Dr. Emily Schaeffer, dean of nursing professions, at eschaeffer@sandburg.edu or 309.341.5253 or Eric Johnson, chief advancement officer, at ebjohnson@sandburg.edu or 309.341.5349.

You can see a video of the planned center HERE.