Members of Carl Sandburg College’s TRIO programs will join those from Knox College to commemorate National TRIO Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Lake Storey Pavilion in Galesburg.

Students from Sandburg’s three TRIO programs — TRIO Student Support Services (SSS), TRIO Upward Bound (UB) and TRIO Upward Bound Math-Science (UBMS) — will join those from Knox’s TRIO SSS and TRIO McNair groups to celebrate these federally funded programs that serve millions of students who strive to be the first in their families to attend and graduate from college.

Students from Sandburg and Knox will learn more about TRIO as a national program and will have an opportunity to reflect on their personal journey through interactive discussions and writing.

Additionally, students and staff from Sandburg’s TRIO programs will be present when Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman announces a National TRIO Day proclamation during the city council meeting Feb. 21.

Sandburg’s TRIO UB program serves Knox County high school students from Abingdon-Avon, Galesburg, Knoxville and ROWVA as they transition into post-secondary education. The College’s TRIO UBMS program also serves students from those schools as well as Monmouth-Roseville High School and provides them with opportunities to pursue activities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Sandburg’s TRIO SSS program offers support and guidance to students during their time at Sandburg as they pursue a bachelor’s degree.

Together, these three free programs at Sandburg assist more than 250 students each year in their educational journey. Nationally, there are more than 1,000 colleges, universities and community agencies that host more than 2,800 TRIO projects that serve and assist more than 800,000 students.

Unlike financial aid programs that help students overcome financial hurdles to higher education, TRIO programs recognize the importance of overcoming all barriers to success. For more than 50 years, TRIO has provided valuable, supportive services to help first-generation students and students from low-income families, veterans and students with disabilities enter and graduate from college.

Services provided by TRIO programs include:

Assistance in applying to college

Assistance in choosing a college

Tutoring

Personal and financial counseling

Career counseling

Workplace and college visits

Special instruction in reading, writing, study skills and math

Assistance in applying for financial aid

Academic support in high school or service to re-enter high school

To learn more about TRIO programs at Carl Sandburg College, visit here.