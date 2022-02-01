The dental hygiene clinic at the Carl Sandburg College Annex is providing low-cost dental hygiene services with no insurance necessary for patients.

Services are provided by second-year students in Sandburg’s dental hygiene program, supervised by experienced, licensed faculty members and dentists. Appointments for the spring semester are available through May 3. Patients must fill out a brief health screening and wear a mask until their appointment.

Prices for each series of services for the 2022 spring semester are:

Adult cleaning — $25

Sandburg student with current College ID — $15

Children’s cleanings — $15

Seniors (60+) — $10

Full-mouth series X-rays — $15

Panoramic X-ray — $15

The dental hygiene clinic is at the Carl Sandburg College Annex, located at 209 East Main Street, Galesburg. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the Annex at (309) 344-2595.