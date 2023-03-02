For the third straight year, tuition at Carl Sandburg College will remain the same, according to a news release.

The Sandburg Board of Trustees during its regular monthly meeting approved tuition rates for the 2023-24 academic year. Tuition will remain $175 per credit hour for in-district students, $262 per credit hour for out-of-district students and $292 per credit hour for students from out of state. The in-district tuition rate at Sandburg has gone up just $5 since the 2019-20 academic year.

Carl Sandburg College tuition rates per credit hour

FY2024 FY2023 FY2022 FY2021 FY2020 In district $175 $175 $175 $170 $170 Out of district $262 $262 $262 $255 $255 Out of state $292 $292 $292 $284 $284

The bBoard also awarded contracts worth $15,996,891 toward construction of the new Science and Technology Center and assigned them to River City Construction, which serves as the project’s construction manager.

Trustees accepted $126,281 allocated by the Illinois Community College Board to be used toward efforts supporting students’ mental health. The supplemental funding is part of the Mental Health Early Action on Campus Act, which was signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in January and is intended to address gaps in mental health services on college campuses throughout the state.

Faculty members Tammi Lewis (nursing), Jeremy Bohrer (mathematics), Tina Braun-Smith (nursing), Ian Milligan (manufacturing technology), Sonrisa Nolan (speech), Joshua Seifert (business and economics) and were granted tenure, effective for the 2023-24 academic year. Instructor Robert Thompson (theater) was not granted tenure.

The contracts of non-tenured faculty members Nicole Lepper (nursing), Cathy Gebru (medical assisting), Stewart Ferrell (physics), Michael Hagedorn (automotive technology), Krista Winters (biology), Cindy Koepp (associate degree nursing) and Laura Rider (radiologic technology) were renewed for the 2022-23 academic year.

In other business, the Board approved:

Employment of Don Damitz as executive director of administrative computing/programmer, effective March 1.

Employment of Laura Maly as executive director of marketing and public relations, effective March 1.

Appointment of Robert Stevens as chief information officer, effective March 1.

Resignation of Stephanie Burkhardt as program support technician, effective March 17.

Resignation of Kennedy Jackson as Upward Bound Project advisor, effective Feb. 7.

The Board’s next scheduled meeting is 7 p.m. March 23 on the Main Campus in Galesburg.