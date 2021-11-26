Santa Claus and his elves are coming to Clinton this weekend

♫ He’s making a list, he’s checking it twice. Gonna find out who’s naughty or nice. Santa Claus is coming to Clinton! ♫

Little ones are welcome to visit Santa and his elves 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, 332 8th Avenue South.

The event is free with museum admission.

While properly worn masks are required at the center, Santa is allowing children to take off their masks for pictures.

From across the fireplace, kids will be able to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

They’ll also receive a free homemade cookie from Krumpets Bakery Cafe, a longtime sponsor and supporter of the event.

Cookies will be available after Nov. 27 until supply lasts.

“Be sure to bring your camera to capture the memories around the beautifully decorated Christmas scene!” a news release says.

Not able to visit Santa this weekend? Next month, he’s offering two more opportunities for kids to let him know they’ve been nice this year:

Friday, Dec. 10 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19 — 2 to 4 p.m.

Message the museum via its Facebook page for a quick reply.