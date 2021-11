Santa and all his helpers are incredibly busy this time of the year, but they’ve found time to visit the Quad Cities!

Here is a list of where and when you can catch the jolly man in red:

Mama B’s Cafe – December 4

South Park Mall – November 12 – December 24

King’s Harvest Pet Rescue – December 11

Kwik Star Festival of Trees – November 20-28

NorthPark Mall – November 26 – December 24

Did we miss any? Let us know here!