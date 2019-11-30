Santa Claus to visit Moline Public Library

On Saturday, December 7, Santa Claus will be making a special stop at the Moline Public Library to visit with children in the Quad Cities area.

From 1 to 3 p.m., families can partake in a variety of holiday-themed activities as children wait their turn to sit on Santa’s lap and share their Christmas wishes.

Before heading back to the North Pole to get ready for another busy holiday season, Mr. Claus will venture over to the Java Lab Grind & Dine Cafe to share complimentary hot chocolate with his friends.

The event, sponsored by Jaycees of the Quad Cities, is the perfect opportunity to get on Santa’s “nice list” this year.

The Moline Public Library is located at 3210 41st Street.

For more information about the latest library happenings, visit the Moline Public Library website.