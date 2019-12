Santa Claus visited Henry’s Christmas Yard to pass out stuffed animals and beanie babies. Over 500 stuffed animals were donated making the event very successful.

In addition to the stuffed animals that were donated, people also donated seven gallons of hot apple cider and candy canes for people to enjoy as they viewed the 146 inflatables in the yard.

Henry’s Christmas Yard is still accepting food drive donations through January 1st. You can view the inflatables on 26th avenue in Moline.