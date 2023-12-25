Before he made his worldwide trip to deliver toys, Santa made a very special stop in the QCA.

The Davenport Fire Department and Genesis Health System teamed up to help Santa spread some holiday cheer to those sometimes forgotten during the holiday season. For this trip, Santa left his sleigh behind and arrived behind the wheel of a Davenport fire engine.

A long time tradition, Davenport firefighters joined Santa as he visited the pediatrics area and stopped by to see some new moms and dads for the important Christmas Eve stop.