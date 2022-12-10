Santa and Mrs. Claus will appear at the Botanical Center, Rock Island, from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 – one night only – for “Winter Nights, Winter Lights” Powered by MidAmerican Energy Company.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, when advance tickets are recommended. You can take your own photos. For tickets, visit here.

“Winter Nights, Winter Lights” hours are 5-9 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 11, and 5-9 p.m. daily Dec. 14,-Jan. 1 at the Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.

(contributed photo)

Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for youth 2-15 and free for those younger than 2. Member admission is $8 for adults, $4 for youth 2-15; and free for those younger than 2.

Botanical Center members and FunBundle members will enjoy free admission Wednesday nights during the exhibit. Membership and more information are are available here.

The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with more than 160,000 glowing lights, featuring new, entertaining experiences. Explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond, and pocket gardens of the outdoor light exhibit as you experience the Botanical Center’s largest fundraiser of the year.

New this year: Visit the Conductors’ Garden for a dancing light show featuring a live recording from the Quad City Symphony Orchestra.

Bundle up, stroll the gardens at night and visit the outdoor events canopy for hot cocoa and treats made available for purchase by Rozz-Tox. Visit the activity room for free crafts to make and take for both kids and adults or plan your visit on one of the special event nights.