Santana to rock Moline at TaxSlayer Center on April 15, 2022

The rock and Latin-American band Santana — headed by legendary guitarist Carlos Santana — is scheduled to perform at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline next April as part of their 2022 tour.

Following several dates this winter at House of Blues Las Vegas, the 15-date “Blessings and Miracles” tour will kick off in Washington State March 25, and will stop in Moline on April 15, 2022. Tickets ($35 to $125) will go on sale Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the arena box office, 1201 River Drive, Moline.

“Delivered with a level of passion and soul equal to the legendary sonic charge of his guitar, the sound of Carlos Santana is one of the world’s best-known musical signatures,” according to the bio for the 74-year-old guitarist at santana.com. “For more than five decades — from Santana’s earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco — Carlos has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural and geographical boundaries.”

With his latest release Blessings and Miracles, Santana “delivers one of the most ambitious, inspired, and flat-out magical records of his storied career,” his website says. “There are genre-bending, hook-filled celebrations featuring Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, G-Eazy, American Authors and Ally Brooke, and thrilling feats of bravura musicianship that pair the guitar master with fellow icons like Chick Corea and Steve Winwood, and knockout rockers with Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Living Colour’s Corey Glover, among others.”

Santana has won 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards and was inducted along with his namesake band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.