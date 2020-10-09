Satellite voting available in DeWitt for Clinton County voters

A satellite voting location will be available in DeWitt for Clinton County voters who want to vote early for the November General Election, announced Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker.

This will give Clinton County voters an additional location where they can vote absentee in person besides the Clinton County Auditor’s Office in Clinton.

The satellite location will be at the Clinton County Satellite Office located at 226 11th Street in DeWitt and be open on the following dates and times:

Saturday, October 17, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, October 21, from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Any registered voter, or anyone eligible to vote in Clinton County, can vote absentee at the satellite location.

There will also be voter registration forms available for those that need to register or for those already registered that need to change their information.

Those that are voting absentee by mail can also drop off their completed ballots at the satellite location during the times it is open.

Information about the satellite location can also be found on the WhereUVote – Clinton County app.

For more information about the 2020 General Election follow Clinton County Election Facebook and Twitter posts or visit this website.