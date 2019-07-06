Saturday makes 8 consecutive days above 90°

If you’re getting a little fatigued of this stretch of hot temperatures, don’t feel bad. The Quad Cities has now topped out above 90° for 8 straight days.

That happens to be the longest streak of 90° days in the metro QC since 2005, when temperatures topped that mark for 13 straight days during late July.

The normal high temperature is 86°.

There hasn’t been much nighttime relief lately either. Overnight lows have refused to fall under 70° for a full 7 consecutive nights now. A normal low temperature would be 65°.

In case you’re wondering, the most recent stretch of 7 nights that warm was in July 2012.

The good news is that some cooler, less humid air is on the way for Sunday and Monday. Highs will only be in the mid-80s, with overnight lows in the 60s.