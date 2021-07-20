‘Saturday Night Fever’ continues at Circa ’21

The Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse presents “Saturday Night Fever” now through Sept. 11.

The musical is adapted from the Oscar-nominated 1977 movie.

Ticket prices are $56.55 for the evening dinner-and-show productions and $49.73 for the matinées, with reduced prices for students, seniors and groups of 12 or more available for all performances. For details, visit here.

Plated dinners will be served instead of the traditional buffet meals. Reservations are available through the Circa ‘21 box office. For reservations, contact the theater at 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, at 309-786-7733, extension 2.

The music includes Bee Gees hits such as “Stayin’ Alive,” “You Should Be Dancin’,” “More Than a Woman,” and “How Deep Is Your Love.” The film’s soundtrack won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year and spent a remarkable 120 weeks on Billboard’s album charts.

Making her Circa ‘21 directing debut, Amy McCleary, of Fort Myers, Fla., heads the production with Ron May as the show’s music director. Tony Manero is portrayed by Los Angeles-based actor Justin Wolfe Smith, whose past credits include Peter in the “Flower City” pilot, Jack the Ripper in “Monster Stomp on Ripper Row,” and Danny Zuko in “Grease.” Tony’s love interest, Stephanie, is portrayed, by Emily Stys in her Circa ‘21 debut. Some of her past credits include roles in “Chicago,” “West Side Story” and “An American In Paris.”

Jennifer Barnaba, Tim Canali, Natalie Carrera, Michael Ferlita, Derik Lawson, Kiera Lynn, Samuel Colina and Darren Velárdez also make their first appearances on the Circa ‘21 stage. The rest of the ensemble is completed by venue veterans: Ashley and Bobby Becher (“Holiday Inn”), Jacob Clanton (“Elf: The Musical”), Brad Hauskins (“The Church Basement Ladies in You Smell Barn”), Caitie L. Moss (“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers”), Anna Marie Myatt (“A Christmas Story: The Musical”), Savannah Bay Strandin (“Beehive: The ‘60s Musical”) and Tristan Tapscott (“Shear Madness”).