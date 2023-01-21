The St. Ambrose University office of Student Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) invites the public to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. and his fight to end racism and inequality. Join the St. Ambrose community as we commemorate the Civil Rights movement through the following schedule of campus events.

Martin Luther King Jr. (Getty Images)

Schedule of Events (All are free and open to the public)

March to Remember – Silent March: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, starting at Christ the King Chapel. The march will proceed through campus, ending at the Rogalski Center, where conversation and a recommitment to the DEI pledge will be offered.

QC Interfaith – Scott County Community ID: 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, Rogalski Center Ballroom. Community organizers Mayra Hernandez and Amber Bordolo from Quad City Interfaith will discuss how Quad Cities Interfaith uses community organizing to develop community leaders to be their own voices in Scott County by asking county supervisors to implement the Scott County Community ID.

DEI Pledge and photos: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Center for Health Sciences Education Building Food Court. Students, faculty and staff are invited to recommit to the DEI pledge by picking up a DEI pledge card and having their photo taken. This is also an opportunity to visit the Civil Rights Celebration display and meet with DEI graduate student members.

Civil Rights and Human Liberties Mass: 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, , Christ the King Chapel. Father Ross Epping and the Campus Ministry staff will highlight the legacy of civil rights and human liberties work during the weekly student mass.

Community Service Project: 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, River Bend Food Bank. Students, faculty and staff will be going to their warehouse at 4010 Kimmel Drive, Davenport, to sort donated items, and pack food for distribution.

Documentary “The Loyola Project”: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Galvin Fine Arts Center. The Notre Dame Club of the Quad-Cities and the Galvin Fine Arts Center at St. Ambrose University presents an independently produced documentary film by O’Malley Creadon Productions. At a time when it was uncommon for college basketball teams to play more than three Black players at any one time, the 1963 Loyola University Chicago Ramblers started four Black players and won the NCAA championship.

Conversation on Racism in America with Dr. Nancy Stone – Brown vs Board of Education: 12:10-1:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Rogalski Center Ballroom. Presentation covering the landmark ruling and subsequent desegregation of schools.

For more information, visit SAU Civil Rights Week 2023.