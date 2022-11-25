Friends and family of Patrick Torrey are mourning the sudden death of the St. Ambrose University basketball player on Nov. 19, 2022.

St. Ambrose University student Patrick Torrey died at age 22 on Nov. 19, 2022.

A family member of the 22-year-old senior started a GoFundMe campaign on Thanksgiving for the family’s funeral and memorial expenses, which has raised over $13,000 as of early Friday afternoon.

Torrey, from Pekin, Ill., leaves behind his mother Tricia, his father Tadd, and his sisters Christy and Olivia. “If you knew Patrick then you knew what an amazing young man he was and how his short time here impacted so many,” the GoFundMe page says. At Ambrose, the 6-foot-8 center studied psychology and played basketball, “a sport that was near and dear to his heart.”

Patrick Torrey, pictured with family members on the GoFundMe page started on Thanksgiving Day and has raised over $13,000 as of Friday, November 25, 2022.

“The family is of course shocked, saddened and completely devastated by this loss. We would like to help with some of the financial burden as they take time off work and prepare services for Patrick,” the page says.

On the private school’s website, SAU president Amy Novak wrote:

“I am saddened to report the sudden passing of St. Ambrose student, Patrick Torrey. “He shared his talents with our men’s basketball program and his leadership and energy will be greatly missed by all.

“I invite the entire community to join me in offering thoughts and prayers for Patrick’s parents, Tadd and Tricia Torrey, and all who have been impacted by this loss,” Novak wrote. “May God wrap His arms around Patrick and his family and bring them comfort and peace during this difficult time.

Torrey, an SAU center from Pekin, scored 274 points and grabbed 235 rebounds during his college career.

“I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our student services team for communicating with students about the resources and counseling services available on campus. More information about an on-campus memorial and celebration of Patrick’s life will be available in the coming weeks.”

There has been no cause of death released regarding Torrey.

The SAU men’s basketball team posted Thanksgiving Day on social media of Torrey: “Nobody was more thankful and grateful for the opportunity he had here at St. Ambrose as student-athlete.

“Every single day after practice, he would say thank you and give a fist bump to the coaches,” the team said, urging people to donate to the GoFundMe. “And we know most of his teachers have said the same thing of his thankfulness.”

To contribute to the GoFundMe, click HERE.