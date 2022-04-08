Over 120 business leaders from all across the Midwest came together at an innovation summit at St. Ambrose University to discuss the present and the future of the College of Business. Topics of discussion included what recent graduates feel they were missing from their academic journeys to informing the school and faculty what students are looking for when attending college. Officials with St. Ambrose said the input helps define and refine the school’s curriculums and general education program.

Additionally, SAU announced it is renaming its college of business the Patricia VanBruwaene College of Business, to honor the legacy of the late East Moline native who built a successful career with Deere & Company. VanBruwaene earned her bachelor’s in Business Administration degree from SAU in 1974 and an H.L. McLaughlin Master of Business Administration degree in 1984.