Starting with the 2023 semester, all current Black Hawk College students who transfer full-time to St. Ambrose University will have something waiting in their financial aid packages – a combined $20,000 in total scholarships. These renewable scholarships require no separate application and there’s no limit on the number of scholarships that can be awarded.

“The Black Hawk scholarship demonstrates St. Ambrose’s commitment to the greater community. Enrolling more transfer students enriches and diversifies our institution and the campus experience,” said LeShane Saddler, Vice President for Enrollment Management.

A study conducted by the Hechinger Report suggests that perceived high costs of a four year university, combined with a lack of awareness of financial aid and scholarship options are major hurdles for prospective transfer students. The new Black Hawk College scholarship model is one of the ways St. Ambrose removes barriers for students and envisions pathways to increase access to an affordable, private, liberal arts education.

“Our students transfer to universities throughout the U.S.,” said Dr. Amy Maxeiner, Vice President for Instruction and Student Services at Black Hawk College. “St. Ambrose is a great transfer destination for many of them and this scholarship opportunity will certainly help. It’s another example of how well our two institutions have partnered over the years for the benefit of our students.”

The application period for the 2023-2024 school year at St. Ambrose University is now open. Current Black Hawk College students who are interested in taking advantage of this scholarship, as well prospective students interested in exploring other financial aid opportunities should complete the following next steps:

Click here to apply to St. Ambrose University

File the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) using the St. Ambrose FAFSA code: 001889

For more information, contact Becky Stremlow, Director of Transfer and Adult Admissions, at (563) 333-6302. To learn more about St. Ambrose University, click here.