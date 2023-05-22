The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce has awarded 23 scholarships to area students to help them pursue their college education goals. Scholarship funds come from fundraisers held throughout the year.

The Chamber’s Agri-Business committee awarded $1500 scholarships to:

Gracie Prose, Iowa State University;

Marisa Folkers, University of Wisconsin Platteville;

Sean Fitzpatrick, Iowa State University;

Emily Brooks University of Illinois;

Andrea Buhrow, University of Illinois; and

Alice Sotelo, North Central College.

The committee awarded five scholarships in the amount of $750 to:

Emma Foster, Sauk Valley Community College;

Eric Ebersole, Lakeland College;

Larissa Miller, Blackhawk Community College East Campus;

Brieann Spoerlein, Blackhawk Community College East Campus; and

Paul Sturtevant, Highland Community College.

The Chamber also awarded the Charles A. Farnham Scholarship, which was established in 1968 in honor of Mr. Farmer, who was an active member of the Chamber during his lifetime. Two scholarships in the amount of $1,000 were awarded this year to:

Megan Gingrich, Northwestern University, and

Makenna Arickx, University of Wisconsin, Whitewater.

Six scholarships in the amount of $500 were awarded to students who are pursuing an education in manufacturing. Those students are:

Keegan Hicks, Morrison Institute of Technology,

William Friedrich, Sauk Valley Community College,

Brady Wolber, Sauk Valley Community College,

John Paul Schilling, Sauk Valley Community College,

Michael Jenkins, Sauk Valley Community College, and

Logan Malmberg, Sauk Valley Community College.

The Hispanic Business Leaders Committee scholarship, in the amount of $1,000, was awarded for the first time to these students:

Abraham Gallardo, Sauk Valley Community College,

Alice Sotelo, undetermined,

Angelina Lopez, University of Illinois, and

Raul Reyes Zamora, Milwaukee School of Engineering.

All scholarship winners are invited to attend the Chamber’s Annual Steak Fry in the Country on August 3, which is also a fundraiser for the Agri-Business Scholarship Fund.

“Providing scholarships is the most rewarding work we do at the Chamber,” said Dr. Jon Mandrell, Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Board President. “We are proud to support workforce development in the Sauk Valley and provide educational opportunities for our local students.”

The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce represents 400+ area businesses in over 20 cities in northwestern Illinois, Clinton and Davenport. For more information on the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, its members or for a schedule of events click here or call (815) 625-2400.