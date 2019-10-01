Sauk Valley Community College launching program that will offer free tuition for students

DIXON, Ill — A local community college is working on a program that will give students free college tuition if they do something in return. Sauk Valley Community College is in the final stages of a program that will prove a free education for students who complete 100 hours of community service.

Reaping what they sow, come 2022, students across the Sauk Valley will have the opportunity to earn a free education by simply giving back.

“Our Impact Program is an earned tuition program,” Lori Cortez, Dean of Institutional Advancement, said. “Where by students in our six country district will have the opportunity to earn our three years of tuition and fees at Sauk Valley Community College.”

The requirements are simple, give a little time and gain a free education.



“Right now, our requirements stand at students must sign up by December of their eighth grade year. That they must progress with the rest of their class, meaning graduate on time. They must also apply to one other local or state or national scholarship. They must also complete the FASFA. And, they must also complete 100 hours of community service. So 25 hours each year,” Cortez said.



Cortez added this a win-win for everybody in the Sauk Valley.

“Just having 1000 students providing 25 hours community service each year is just going to improve our already great reputation in the Sauk Valley. So by having students there, at the parades, at the chambers events, On going support with the YW or YMCA’s those are some of the organizations that students can be a part of and be a part of helping,” Cortez said.

Cortez added as this program is developing and gearing up for its launch, the response of the community has been positive



“The feedback in the community has been excitement. People are excited about this program. This is not just a college completion program. This is about workforce development,” Cortez said.

