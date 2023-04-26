A Davenport man who is a member of the Savage Life Boys gang has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of firearms.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, Milton Lee Howard, Jr., age 21, was sentenced in federal court in Davenport on Monday to 60 months in prison. In December 2021, law enforcement officers identified Howard, who had an active arrest warrant for escape, after they conducted surveillance at a home in Davenport. Howard, a Savage Life Boys gang member, and four other Savage Life Boys members left the residence in a vehicle. Law enforcement followed the vehicle to a gas station, blocked it in, detained the occupants, searched the vehicle, and arrested Howard. They found four firearms, an extended magazine, marijuana and four cell phones inside the vehicle. A forensic examination performed on the seized phones and the vehicle occupants’ social media accounts uncovered photographs and videos of Howard and other gang members displaying firearms, including two that were seized from the vehicle. Howard knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms due to his status as a felon at the time of his arrest, the release says.

Following his prison term, Howard must also serve a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement and the case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department.