A Davenport man has been sentenced to over 37 years behind bars for his involvement in multiple shootings in 2016 and 2017.

On July 25, Darion Daquan Gardner, age 27, pleaded guilty to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Aid of Racketeering, Causing Death Through Use of a Firearm, and Attempted Murder in Aid of Racketeering. In 2016 and 2017, as a member of Savage Life Boys (SLB), a Davenport-based street gang, he was involved in multiple shootings, including at a dice game in December 2016, and at the Hotel Davenport in February 2017.

On December 16, 2016, Gardner and other SLB members robbed and physically assaulted another male, including pistol-whipping him. SLB members also shot at the male’s vehicle as he and an associate fled the area. On February 12, 2017, at a concert at the Hotel Davenport, Gardner and several other SLB members started a physical altercation with an individual they believed had disrespected their gang. During the altercation, Gardner fired several shots, striking and killing one male and striking and injuring another. Gardner committed these acts with the intent to maintain or increase his position in the gang. Gardner is scheduled to be sentenced on November 29.

As part of the plea agreement, the government and Gardner have agreed to recommend a sentence of 450 months in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. “This plea was the result of a dedicated and long-term investigation that highlights our commitment with local law enforcement to combatting violent crime. The families and friends of the victims in this investigation continue to feel the pain that acts of gun violence can inflict. We will continue to pursue every available law enforcement tool and partnership towards the common goal of community safety,” said United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal.

The Peoria, Illinois Police Department assisted in the investigation.