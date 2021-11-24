Savanna is named the best small town for adventure

A small town in Illinois near the Quad Cities is the top dog for adventure seekers in the country.

USA Today named Savanna as the best small town for adventure, ranking fourth in that category last year.

Mayor Chris Lain said, four years ago, the city hired a new marketing director and launched the website Explore Savanna, which highlights things to do in town.

“Started working on building bed and breakfasts, all kinds of cottages, cabins, new motels — all those kinds of things — and try to build an experience here,” said Lain.

In the past three years, Savanna has seen growth when it comes to social media numbers.

“We’ve gone from 3,000 followers to 17,000 on our Facebook page, and that grows every day,” said Lain.

He says the title will also help the town’s economy.

Samantha Ritchie is the owner of River Valley Designs, a small shop that’s located in the heart of downtown Savanna. The business is excited to see the revenue it will bring to the area.

“It’ll be a big help. Just driving traffic through the doors is always a good thing,” said Ritchie. “Walking through businesses just for fun, so I think that is going to be a big drive to a lot of the businesses downtown.”

Mayor Lain believes the future is bright for his small town.

“So I’m hoping that being named #1 will start getting us more recognition from the State of Illinois, state tourism, so we can not only get a regional following, but also a statewide (following) and even keep growing from there,” said Lain.

The mayor says he’s excited for all of the tourism that will be coming to the area.