Savanna mayor speaks out on coronavirus restrictions

Business owners in Savanna say they’re struggling during the Illinois shutdown, and their mayor is speaking out.

“We need to look at it on a smaller basis,” Chris Lain, mayor of Savanna said. “That these counties that have like 12 cases should be able to re-open with restrictions, and not be tied to the same rules as the city of Chicago.”

Lain says that shutdowns due to the coronavirus could cripple his cities’ tourism economy, and it’s especially aggravating when business is being taken to their nearest neighbors–in Jackson County, Iowa.

“Last week we lost two more businesses, so that brings us to a total of four businesses closed.”

Most of the businesses in Savanna peak during the spring and summer months. Lain fears that even with federal and state relief, more businesses could be lost.

“What’s gonna happen in December and January and February?” Lain said. “When we haven’t made enough money for these small businesses to make it through the winter.”

One of the businesses in danger is Poopy’s Biker Bar. They attracted the state’s attention after allowing bikers to eat on tables in their outdoor seating areas.

They’re suing the state of Illinois over their emergency orders, which the owner says could put him out of business.

“It’s very frustrating to be in this position,” Kevin Promenschenkel, owner of Poopy’s said. “When you can drive right across the Sebula bridge, right downtown, mile and a half from here, and go across the river and get your food. And eat inside.”