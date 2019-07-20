Save Our Community Rally

DAVENPORT, Iowa- The heat wave didn’t come between a rally and a community.

This is the second year of the Save Our Streets rally. Its an event that highlights the strength of the Davenport community. It also showcases what local kids contribute.

The rally included speakers, performers and food.One organizer shares what they hope to accomplish.

“Save it you know from being so bad. Not a lot of gun violence, you know not a lot of people fighting in the community all the time,” says Camille Hodges. She adds, “We can come together as a community and show there are positive things going on.”

Hodges shares they are already preparing for next years event and are in the process of making it bigger and better.