According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics the inflation rate in March hit 8.5%, the highest it’s been since 1981.

And with inflation on everyone’s mind, Local 4 News This Morning talked to two experts about ways you can manage your money and stretch your family budget. The CEO of TLT Accounting LLC Tameka Toney and Rasheda Jamison, a credit and financial education consultant, joined us in the studio this morning.

Toney and Jamison discussed a few ways for you to adjust your budget during inflation. First, go over your expense category and remove any unnecessary charges. Some of these charges could include multiple streaming services. They advise you to narrow down that list to one or two of your favorites.

The next thing you could do is find ways to save on food. For example buying generic brands, using coupons and buying in bulk for certain items. They also recommend saving on household cleaning items by using natural products you can use to make a larger quantity of supply.

They also recommended having extra streams of income. First, Toney and Jamison recommend finding something you are passionate about, and try to turn that into some income. Some examples they listed were creating a home-based business, starting a blog, becoming a freelance writer or helping other businesses with their marketing. Determine what your area of expertise is and decide what platforms you will use.

If you are good at managing your money already, they recommend looking into credit cards. There are a lot of cards out there that offer rewards and cash back opportunities. They suggested taking that extra cash and putting it in your savings after paying off the credit card. If you are not really sure how to use credit cards properly, they advise checking to see if your debit card offers cashback rewards.

If you still find yourself coming up short, Toney and Jamison said there are organizations that can help. There are community resources such as Project Now in Rock Island and Community Action of Eastern Iowa in Davenport that offer assistance.

Toney and Jamison also have resources available. You can reach out to Tameka Toney on her Facebook here and at her website here. And Rasheda Jamison can be found on Facebook here and at her website here.