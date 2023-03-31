Matt Parbs is moving from Clinton’s Sawmill Museum to continue to grow Clinton.

The 10-year director of The Sawmill Museum has been hired as Grow Clinton’s vice president of community and economic development.

In March 2022, the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce merged with the Clinton Regional Development Corporation to form Grow Clinton. The mission of Grow Clinton is to promote business growth, build community, and advocate for the sustainable economic success of the greater Clinton region, according to a Friday release from the group.

As part of its development as a newly-formed nonprofit, Grow Clinton has expanded their organization, adding team members to meet the growing demands of their member investors.

Andy Sokolovich is president/CEO of Grow Clinton.

“We started with hiring our Director of Marketing & Event Planning, Ashley Hatteberg. Ashley has done a wonderful job hosting events and introducing new networking opportunities to our membership,” said Andy Sokolovich, president/CEO of Grow Clinton.

Parbs arrives at the year-old nonprofit with experience in tourism and economic development.

“His passion is unmatched, and we are excited to leverage his talents to grow the organization and serve our members,” Sokolovich said.

“For 10 years, I’ve had the greatest group of people to help me grow The Sawmill Museum. I’m excited to join a rockstar team at Grow Clinton to develop the Gateway Area,” Parbs said in the release.

“Seeing all the amazing projects and initiatives underway with Grow Clinton and the value we provide for the community is beyond exciting. I’m honored to get a chance to join the efforts to be the one-stop shop for growth in the River Cities,” he said.

With the addition of Parbs to the Grow Clinton team, the organization will expand its focus on community development by leveraging his experience in grant writing, tourism, and the overall well-being of the region.

