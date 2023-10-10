Sawyer Brown is bringing their best hits from over 40 years to the Rhythm City Event Center on Saturday, February 24 at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available online here (rhythmcitycasino.com) or at The Market at Rhythm City. There will be a presale on Thursday, October 12 at 10 a.m. and regular sales start on Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m.

With 23 albums and over 50 chart singles since they formed in 1981, Sawyer Brown knows how to bring a crowd to their feet. Even after over 4500 shows, the band is always on the move and looking forward to the next concert. When asked about their motivation, lead singer Mark Miller said, “it’s playing the next show. Be grateful for where you’ve been and be excited about where you’re going.”

“What we try to do—what we’ve always tried to do, I think—is capture those moments that matter, and capture them in a song,” said Miller. “It seems to me that it’s really the small moments in life that are the big ones, anyway.”

