Say cheese! Fictional burger becomes reality for one day only.

You don’t need to “curd” your enthusiasm; a fake menu item becomes very real for Quad-City cheese curd lovers.

Back on April Fool’s Day, the social media team at Culver’s had a little fun by pranking patrons with the announcement of a fictional menu item called The CurderBurger, a burger made of cheese curds. However, curd fans cried foul when they found out it was a joke.

Cue the petitions…

Hundreds of participants sent one clear message to Culver’s: if you offer a cheese curd burger, you’d better deliver a cheese curd burger.

The people spoke, and the fast food chain listened.

Quad-City cheese curd fans, rejoice! In celebration of National Cheese Curd Day on October 15, the day Culver’s put on the calendar back in 2015, Culver’s guests can order the CurderBurger for one day only.

Check QC locations for availability.