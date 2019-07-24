Saying goodbye to Greatest Grains

A store in Davenport is closing after 40 years.

Greatest Grains’ final day is today.

The healthy food and natural product store started as a way to provide healthy alternatives for people in the Quad Cities.

One shopper, who comes to the store often, tells Local 4 News this place feels like family.

“It’s a great place to shop,” said Paula Boyd, Davenport resident. “So it’s going to be missed in the whole neighborhood and it was good like when we had parties in the back room over there, that was very nice, very entertaining, so we enjoyed ourselves here so it’s just a family place I thought, so I’ll miss them.”

The store is having a 60 percent off sale until 7 p.m. It’s unclear what will go in the location next.