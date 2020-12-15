Scam alert: Iowans receive fake collection notices

Iowa clerks of courts are responding to people who have received collection notices that falsely claim to be from the Iowa Judicial Branch or a clerk of court.

The letters warn the individuals that if payments are not made to the 1-800 number on the notice, the person’s driver’s license would be suspended and an arrest warrant may be issued, a news release says.

The notices are a scam and are not from the Iowa Judicial Branch, which does not have a 1-800 number for paying court fines and fees.

People who want to inquire about a potential scam notice can contact the clerk of court in the county where the notice originated. A directory of clerk of court offices is on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/court-directory/

The scam appears to target Iowans who have moved to another state.